Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

