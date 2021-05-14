Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

Verastem stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

