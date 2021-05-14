Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4,786,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,372 shares of company stock worth $5,955,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

