VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.
Shares of VerifyMe stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,222. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The company has a market cap of $25.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.
VerifyMe Company Profile
