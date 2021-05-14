VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,222. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The company has a market cap of $25.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

