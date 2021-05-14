Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.77. 14,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,268. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

