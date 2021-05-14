Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

VRTX stock opened at $214.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.