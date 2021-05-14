Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.10.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.