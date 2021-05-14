VerusCoin Trading Down 28% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $119.35 million and approximately $87,145.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00622368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00081406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00238811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004995 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $615.72 or 0.01221737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00037342 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,214,241 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

