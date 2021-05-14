Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 7,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,243. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

