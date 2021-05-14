Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $229,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Corteva stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

