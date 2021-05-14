Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $150.30 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $150,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $157.39 and a one year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.