Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avaya worth $167,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

