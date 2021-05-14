Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $199,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

