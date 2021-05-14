Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,795 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of UMB Financial worth $155,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,967 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

