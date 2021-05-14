Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCT. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,985 ($25.93).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,412 ($31.51) on Tuesday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,305.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have bought a total of 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116 in the last quarter.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

