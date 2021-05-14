Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Friday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

