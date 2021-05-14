Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.