Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,025 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $54.66 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

