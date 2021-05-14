Vicus Capital Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,162,000 after buying an additional 299,878 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

