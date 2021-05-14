Vicus Capital Increases Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

