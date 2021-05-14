Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

