Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

