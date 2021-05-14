Vicus Capital Sells 237 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

