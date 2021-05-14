ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $4.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 529,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. 592,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $837.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.