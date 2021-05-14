ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 592,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,778. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

