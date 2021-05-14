Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.16

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 32875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

