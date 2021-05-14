Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. 5,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,255. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

