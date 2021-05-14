Vipstar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $117.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.00734943 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

