Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virgin Galactic in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

SPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

