Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

