Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,300 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

