Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $171.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.