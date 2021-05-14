Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,183. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

