Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock worth $1,004,080 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

