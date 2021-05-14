Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

