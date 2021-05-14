Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $1.50 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Vitae has a total market cap of $29.27 million and $1.80 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

