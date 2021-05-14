Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 40599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VITL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.