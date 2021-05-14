VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) vs. Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Head to Head Comparison

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 6.79 $11.81 million N/A N/A Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 353.24 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Torchlight Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

