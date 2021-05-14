Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €290.00 ($341.18) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Volkswagen stock opened at €205.65 ($241.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €228.91 and its 200 day moving average is €176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

