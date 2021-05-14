Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

