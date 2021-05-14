Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.580–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $618 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.81 million.Vroom also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 over the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

