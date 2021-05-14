W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 240.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

