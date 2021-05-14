W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 325.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

