W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

GWW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $465.51. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,959. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.