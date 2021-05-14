Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.47. 62,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.