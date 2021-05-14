Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $55.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

WBA opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

