Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 529,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,434,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

