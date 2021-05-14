Wall Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.32. 7,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

