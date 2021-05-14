Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.11 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $329.58 million and approximately $19.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00332732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

