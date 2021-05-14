Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of SAX opened at €65.95 ($77.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 106.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.82.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

